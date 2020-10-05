Reader's View: No, Range is not ‘roaring back to life’

Congressman Pete Stauber and White House assistant Peter Navarro wrote a commentary in the News Tribune extolling the president’s achievements, including in miners’ wages and the addition of mining jobs since gaining office (Local View: “Minnesota mining, manufacturing leading a great American comeback,” Sept. 17).

But mining wages are contingent on contract negotiations, and mining jobs are the result, I believe, of demand for companies’ products. The two have nothing to do with President Donald Trump. Just my opinion.

Loggers are having a rough go now with mills shut down. They operate on a thin margin as it is. If they’re sitting on a lot of tracts of stumpage and can’t cut the trees, they lose money.

On Sept. 1, USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez stated in an open letter that Trump has failed American workers.

“Recently, Vice President Mike Pence visited Duluth, Minnesota, for a Trump campaign rally. Pence claimed that President Trump stood for American jobs, workers, and miners and has made America great again,” Ramirez wrote. “On August 28th, a group of six mayors from the Iron Range wrote an endorsement of Trump’s reelection. Our union believes those mayors are misguided and don’t fully understand the nature of the economics of the industry or the Iron Range. Just drive down the main streets of Virginia and Eveleth and count the shut-down businesses. It hardly seems like the ‘roaring back to life’ that these mayors describe.”

Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth.

Brian LaFrenier

Embarrass