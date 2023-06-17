Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reader's View: No need to leave Northland for quality health care

Last year, I spent 36 days in the hospital fighting with the Grim Reaper.

Opinion by Tom Carvelli, Gilbert
Today at 11:48 AM

Many of us have been told at one time or another you should go to the Mayo Clinic or to a hospital in the Twin Cities. I disagree.

Last year, I spent 36 days in the hospital fighting with the Grim Reaper. I was 75 years old, so it wasn’t an easy fight. The first eight days were spent in the Virginia hospital. The other 28 days were spent at St. Luke’s in Duluth. I have also spent several days in the Essentia hospital in Duluth in the past receiving seven stents. The first eight-day stay was to remove my gallbladder and treat a blood infection. The 28-day stay was for open-heart surgery, a blood clot, and an infection in my lungs. There were times I couldn’t see or talk — only hear. It was serious stuff.

Now, about the care I received. At the Virginia hospital the quality of care was as good as it gets. Excellent. I recovered just fine. At St. Luke’s, the same thing. All the nurses at both hospitals went out their way to take care of me. They were great! The same thing with the surgeon. Thanks to him, I am still alive. The food at St. Luke’s was excellent: stir fry, salmon, eggs, and many other choices. I could order anything I wanted and as much as I wanted.

One day, a nurse told me a world-renowned heart doctor would be visiting me. Sure enough, the next day she showed up. Forty-four different doctors provided service during my stay. I would call that quality health care.

You can see why I recommend using our local hospitals. I am sure glad I did.

Tom Carvelli

Gilbert

