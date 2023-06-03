Reader's View: NLX rider forecast seems unrealistic

As someone who is willing to pay extra taxes for things that are worth the collective good, I do not support the Northern Lights Express train (“ Now that Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail has state funding, what's next? ,” May 26).

It seems like it’s a lot of money to be spent on something that I don’t think will get much ridership and will eventually close — like the last time it was an option in the 1980s. Looking at the estimates, I don’t see many people paying $60 for a round-trip ticket that takes longer than driving from Duluth to Minneapolis. For a family of four, that’s $240. Plus, you end up in a city with no vehicle to get you around once you are there.

Another issue is you also have to pay to get to the pickup spot. Someone leaving from Duluth will have to get to downtown Duluth and pay for parking there. Same thing for someone leaving from Minneapolis.

Also, I really do not like the argument that Minnesota is only paying 20% because the rest is federal money. Federal money is still tax money that is paid for by everyone.

The 750,000 riders-per-year estimate seems very high. Assuming four round trips daily and eight total daily trips, that comes to 93,750 people per year per trip. Divide that by 365 days, and that’s 256 riders per train. That number seems extremely high to me. It is being heavily used for decisions and does not seem to reflect reality.

Chad Nelson

Cloquet

