Reader's View: NLX bad for Duluth airport, shuttle buses

A couple of news items in the News Tribune lately drew my attention.

The question of building an express train line between Duluth and the Twin Cities is in the news again (“ Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail funded in transportation budget deal ,” May 20). To me, we should look longer at the plans to build it because we may not have checked all the facts. The Duluth airport was improved a few years ago. One idea was that with improvements, better passenger numbers would occur. Another fact is that some bus lines and van lines run between Duluth and the Twin Cities and the Minneapolis airport. Owners have invested their own money into these enterprises. They will be competing with the new train for passengers. Also, we can only guess how many passengers will use the train. I would bet four trips a day would be too many. Winter is a tough time to draw passengers around here, too. I have talked to people about riding the train. Few of them said they plan to use it. A jingle I hear on TV fits here: Only pay for what you need.

Another story that interested me was about the Civil War. It is a fact the Civil War ended in 1865, but the slaves were not freed completely for years. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. In some states, such as Texas, slaves weren’t all set free right away, though. Why? Texas Confederate soldiers and officials knew when the slaves were proclaimed free. Some hanky-panky was going on. Why did it take years after the war for them to be free?

Eugene Norlander

Two Harbors

