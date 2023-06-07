Reader's View: NLX an unaffordable, dead-end boondoggle

Looks like more debt will be coming our way with a Twin Ports-to-Twin Cities passenger rail line (“ Duluth-Twin Cities passenger rail funded in (state) transportation budget deal ,” May 20).

We’ve read about public debt going to millions and even billions and trillions for our state and country, including for infrastructure. Instead of the Northern Lights Express train, why not have bus companies offer express buses? Hopefully, less funding and less waste of energy and taxes would be needed. The Northern Lights Express is not practical for families of five or more.

If taxes continue to rise, more businesses will go under. I don’t know why we lost Sears, Kmart, Montgomery Wards, and others. Were they taxed too much?

How many people will be able to afford a round-trip ticket on the Northern Lights Express train? I can understand college students going home for a weekend, but an express bus would work fine with lots less money, manpower, and energy involved. This looks like a dead-end project. Maybe the rich government people can ride often and spend for rooms and meals. I can’t see a family of five or more spending over $300 for transportation alone.

I remember the “400” train going through my town from Chicago on its 400-mile trips to the Twin Cities. I’m sure it was not profitable or it would still be running.

In a few more years we’ll have fewer people to finance this boondoggle. How many have been eliminated via abortion? And how many will want to eliminate the elders or useless eaters? We lived a short time in Germany. I don’t want the U.S. to continue making immoral choices and expect God’s blessings.

Connie Joppa

Duluth

