Reader's View: New library not a good use of tax dollars

It seems like we are having poor planning for some of our major buildings.

Construction on the present Duluth Public Library began in 1980, and the library opened in 1982. That’s only 41 years of use. The Central High School on top of the hill was built and opened in 1971. It was only used for 40 years before being closed in 2011.

If a new library is built downtown for $17 million (“ Duluth will likely seek funding for a new library ,” Aug. 23), will it also have a short lifespan? That price tag is equal to a $414,000-a-year cost using the old library’s lifespan. This would constitute very poor planning on the part of our city fathers and very poor use of our taxpayer dollars.

Duluth’s old Carnegie Library was built in 1902 and is still in use today. I think the taxpayers of Duluth deserve to demand that their tax dollars be used for long-range planning and use.

William M. Ohnsted

Duluth

