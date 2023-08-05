Reader's View: New law means environmental justice for Minnesota

Among other exciting achievements from this year’s session of the Minnesota Legislature, one many people haven’t heard about, was the success of the grassroots campaign to pass a cumulative impacts bill, which will set standards on polluting facilities in the seven-county Twin Cities area, Duluth, and Rochester. The bill was advanced by the Frontline Community Protection Coalition, led by COPAL, and the Minnesota Environmental Justice Table.

Under this new law, facilities in or near designated "environmental justice areas" would be required to conduct cumulative-impact analyses before obtaining new, expanded, or renewed air permits. This policy would strengthen the armor of communities fighting for clean air and water. Furthermore, tribal nations may choose to adopt these provisions in their territories.

Unlike with other more-decisive victories this session, much work is ahead. The answers to big questions about the policy’s scope and strength will be determined by what we do next. The policy now goes to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for rulemaking and community engagement. Community trust in the MPCA was eroded by the approval of Line 3 and other polluting projects. This is the MPCA’s chance to work toward rebuilding trust. In addition, it’s important we expand this legislation to ensure rural Minnesotans are protected — not just Minnesotans in larger cities and tribal areas.

It’s the strongest bill of its kind to pass in the U.S. so far — thanks to years of community-organizing and leadership from Reps. Fue Lee and Liish Kozlowski and Sens. Jen McEwen and Bobby Joe Champion.

Minnesota just took a significant step toward environmental justice, placing the health of our communities at the forefront of decision-making. Through collaboration and an unwavering commitment to justice, we can build a future where no community suffers disproportionately from polluting industries.

Christina Bowstring

Deer River, Minnesota

