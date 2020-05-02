Reader's View: Network TV only manages the news

Long ago in the distant past the late Paul Harvey hosted a news show on the radio. At the end of his show, Paul Harvey had a segment he called “The Rest of the Story.” I think it’s what’s needed in television news today.

If a news story is not in agreement with a network's apparent political view nowadays, you likely won’t see it as part of its newscast, in my opinion. I believe the TV networks are very good at what they do, which is to “manage the news.”

Ask yourself: What are they not talking about? The networks are not talking about what My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is now making for hospitals, as one example.

The rest of the story can be heard on AM radio.

Bob Nelson

Hermantown