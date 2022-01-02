99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Neither Trump, his supporters are decent

If you believe the 2020 election was rigged, prove it!

By Kenneth Arbogast, Two Harbors
January 02, 2022 at 9:00 AM

It’s comforting to know how decent and respectful supporters of President Donald Trump are. Recently, someone slapped a cheap, crude sticker on my vehicle while it was parked at the Miller Hill Mall. In addition to being simply offensive, the act was vandalism of private property. This was done on a Sunday, which used to be a day for reverence.

Of course, I guess we saw the true colors of the Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters smeared their feces and left their urine in the halls of the U.S. Capitol. I suppose, why should Trump supporters be decent human beings when he rarely was?

Not long ago I saw a 2016 sticker that read: “She lost. He won. Grow up. Get over it.” Since their candidate lost the popular vote in two straight presidential elections, why can’t they grow up and get over it?

Instead of running around committing petty crimes, how about this? If you believe the 2020 election was rigged, prove it! If you believe Italian satellites, bamboo ballots, dead voters, a dead dictator in Venezuela, etc., rigged the election, show us all the proof. Trump’s attorney general said there was no proof of widespread voter fraud. Do Trump supporters know more than Bill Barr? Trump’s own lawyer said in court that no reasonable person would believe the things she said. Most of Trump’s lawyers have been sanctioned by the courts for making false legal claims. Despite numerous recounts, audits, and lawsuits, there is inadequate proof that the election was stolen. The famous Arizona audit actually found more votes for President Joe Biden.

If you have proof, share it. Mike Lindell of My Pillow may pay you for the information. In the meanwhile, keep your vandalism and vulgarity to yourself.

Kenneth Arbogast

Two Harbors

