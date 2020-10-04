Reader's View: Much of US shares New Jersey’s concern

The Oct. 1 News Tribune reported on the view of President Donald Trump held by his former business associates and others in Atlantic City, New Jersey (“Atlantic City is shocked — shocked! — over Trump's tax revelations stemming from his casinos”). That’s the place where Trump pulled off the astounding feat of losing nearly a billion dollars running a casino.

The state’s top casino regulator in the early 1990s said, “So when he left Atlantic City, it wasn’t, ‘Sorry to see you go.’ It was, ‘How fast can you get the hell out of here?’”

After the recent presidential “debate" that Trump dragged into the gutter, most of America is wondering the same thing.

James J. Amato

Duluth