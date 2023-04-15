99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Most Democrats opt for popular vote for prez

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Joel Heller, Duluth
Today at 6:18 AM

I read the April 4 “A Democrat’s View” column, “ Minnesota DFLers, oppose the national popular vote compact , with dismay.

Let me set the record straight. The National Popular Vote bill applies the democratic principle of one-person, one-vote to presidential elections. It guarantees the presidency to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states. It is what a vast majority of Americans want. It has been endorsed by the 8th District DFL Committee, the DFL Party of Minnesota, the NAACP, FairVote, Common Cause, the League of Women Voters, Clean Elections Minnesota, and countless other pro-democracy organizations and voters. It’s also why the National Popular Vote bill is included in the omnibus elections bills in the Minnesota House and Senate.

The National Popular Vote bill should be supported by anyone who wants Minnesota voters to be relevant in future presidential elections.

When we want advice from a single member of the Tennessee Democratic Party, as the writer of the column was identified, we’ll ask for it.

Joel Heller

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

________________________________________________________
Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Republicans’ misinformation unfair, manipulative
April 14, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Peter W. Johnson, Superior
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Computer science an important, fun field
April 14, 2023 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Luke Heine, Cloquet and Boston
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Earth is in a mood over pollution
April 13, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  William Wane, Glidden, Wisconsin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
two-story neutral-colored building with press box on second story, surrounded by snow and fence
Local
Proposed stadium name aims to honor Denfeld football greats
April 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
People line both sides of Lake Avenue during the Show for Roe rally at Minnesota Power Plaza on Saturday afternoon. The rally was hosted by Feminist Justice League, HOTDISH Militia, Feminist Action Collective and WE Health Clinic. Tyler Schank / tschank@duluthnews.com
Local
Twin Ports' only abortion fund going strong after 21 years
April 14, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
men filling potholes
Local
Duluth snow crews shift to filling potholes
April 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
FILE: Eric Ringsred
Local
Duluth, Ringsred spar at Minnesota Supreme Court
April 14, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen