Reader's View: Most Democrats opt for popular vote for prez

I read the April 4 “A Democrat’s View” column, “ Minnesota DFLers, oppose the national popular vote compact , with dismay.

Let me set the record straight. The National Popular Vote bill applies the democratic principle of one-person, one-vote to presidential elections. It guarantees the presidency to the candidate who wins the most popular votes in all 50 states. It is what a vast majority of Americans want. It has been endorsed by the 8th District DFL Committee, the DFL Party of Minnesota, the NAACP, FairVote, Common Cause, the League of Women Voters, Clean Elections Minnesota, and countless other pro-democracy organizations and voters. It’s also why the National Popular Vote bill is included in the omnibus elections bills in the Minnesota House and Senate.

The National Popular Vote bill should be supported by anyone who wants Minnesota voters to be relevant in future presidential elections.

When we want advice from a single member of the Tennessee Democratic Party, as the writer of the column was identified, we’ll ask for it.

Joel Heller

Duluth