Reader's View: More taxes not the answer for better lives

Who attacked a U.S. president using the FBI like a weapon? It was the same demographic composed of socialist communists, radical leftists, and Marxist Democrats — aka radical progressives and the same Democratic Party that’s now relentlessly attacking the primacy and inviolability of natural human rights protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Townhall columnist Allen West warned on May 8 that a nation “cannot survive treason from within.” Who can any longer afford “rules of kindness” with Democrats operating under “rules for radicals,” as he wrote?

American abolitionist Frederick Douglass said on Nov. 15, 1867, "A man's rights rest in three boxes, the ballot box, jury box, and the cartridge box. Let no man be kept from the ballot box because of his color. Let no woman be kept away from the ballot box because of her sex." West noted that Douglass was addressing the very same political party still seeking to undermine Americans’ individual rights: the Democratic Party.

The March 29 letter in the News Tribune, “ Taxes a price we pay for quality of life ,” was typical of Democratic conceptualization, which always seems to lack any concept of limitations. Contrary to the letter, DFL policies are driving Minnesotans away. And funding fire departments is hardly equivalent to funding Minnesota’s education system, which, for decades, has been one of the costliest in the nation.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent pushing the Marxist ideals of diversity, equity, and inclusion in Minnesota’s schools, only to manifest what I believe is a Trojan horse designed to infiltrate and subjugate, creating a bully pulpit, and that gives radical activists safe haven behind a facade of compromised institutional professionalism.

With Democrats claiming compassion while their belligerence portends betrayal, it would seem to me more taxes is not the answer for a better quality of life.

Warner Gouin

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

