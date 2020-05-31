Reader's View: More Packers coverage — and Bucks

I agreed with the April 23 letter that more coverage of the Green Bay Packers is needed in the News Tribune. I moved to Duluth from Milwaukee in 1996 and have never had a day without the News Tribune.

The Bucks were the No. 1 NBA team this year with the No. 1 player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and there was almost no coverage in the News Tribune. I love the newspaper, but it can please publish more Bucks and Packers coverage.

Judy Shelton

Duluth