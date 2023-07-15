Reader's View: Minnesota’s plans to track us seem unconstitutional

A June 28 story asked, “What will a Minnesota civil rights report actually track?” Good question. Sounds like it won’t track my civil rights as a native-born American citizen. Pro-life, Christian, Catholic, and conservative don’t seem to be defined in the legislation to keep track of civil-rights trends.

Sen. Zaynab Mohamed said she trusted the judgment of Human Rights Department officials. “They know exactly what they’re doing. They understand the goal of what this legislation is supposed to do,” she said. Exactly! The truth!

“It’s still unclear what specific information (a report dictated by the legislation) … will contain,” the story reported. “Officials haven’t decided exactly how they’ll do that. … It’s still too early to know exactly all of the information that we’ll be collecting.” Wow! An appropriation of $645,000 from taxpayers to create a database tracking taxpayers’ beliefs without knowing “exactly” what and how it will be created?!

As a practicing Catholic, according to the FBI, I’m a “ possible violent extremist ,” perhaps subject to spies reporting my Mass attendance. I don’t like hip hop; does that make me racist? I don’t believe anything chanted by the media; does that make me a domestic terrorist? I believe what Jesus teaches; does that make me homophobic? I’m of Belgium, French-Indian, English, Irish, Scotch, and German descent, born in the U.S.; does that make me a white supremacist? No! It makes me American.

According to our Constitution, the government doesn't have the right to legislate, track, and/or report what I say and believe and that I cannot disagree with the government. Communism does that. I saw communism in China. Research what Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did and what President Joe Biden is doing. Read George Orwell’s “1984.” It’s here.

Should I be watching for an FBI or SWAT team at my door? Am I on a tracking-list report?

Rilla Anne DeBot Opelt

Duluth

