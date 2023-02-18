Reader's View: Minnesota’s carbon-free mandate not yet enough

Minnesota has made a good first step toward a cleaner, healthier environment for all. With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature, legislation (HF4 and SF7) becomes law with a state mandate to reduce carbon emissions from utility energy production to a 90% carbon-free standard by 2035 and 100% by 2040. This is a great start, and we should applaud our Legislature for this accomplishment (“ New Minnesota law mandates 100% clean energy by 2040 ,” Feb. 7).

Yet, this mandate itself is not enough to meet the demands of climate change in lowering our carbon pollution of the atmosphere, mitigating the loss of our carbon-sequestering soils, and reducing the pollution of our waters from faulty farming methods. As utilities move toward more renewable energy sources for electricity production, two other sources represent major carbon-emission pollution: transportation and agriculture/land use.

Transportation represents 25% of total greenhouse-gas pollution in Minnesota, according to a January report to the Legislature from the MPCA and state Department of Commerce . In order to reduce our carbon footprint, we must move to fund equitable, affordable public transit; support the transition to electric vehicles; and redesign our cities to encourage public transportation, biking, and walking.

According to the report, agriculture is the next-largest sector responsible for 22% of our carbon pollution in the form of chemical fertilizers, which produce nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas, and the over-tilling of soil. The MPCA states that “25 acres of cover crops remove as much atmospheric carbon as taking one car off the road.” Minnesota has about 25½ million acres in agricultural production. Let’s support legislative action and financial aid to act on initiatives to eliminate farming and land-use pollutants.

Additionally, weatherizing and electrifying our homes and buildings, and supporting rooftop and community solar, will move us even further toward a cleaner, healthier Minnesota. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, these initiatives are more affordable.

Linda Herron

Duluth