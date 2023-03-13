6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Minnesotans need to be able to take time off

From the letter: "I had no business going in to work that day: I was exhausted, felt sick, had trouble concentrating, and was on edge."

Opinion by Bree Johnson, Duluth
March 13, 2023 02:03 PM

Over the past few years, we’ve experienced how our work, health, and care responsibilities are intertwined. Being ill affects the health and safety of everyone around you.

Far too many Minnesotans still have to go to work when they’re sick because their employer doesn’t offer sick time. Minnesota is a state where we care about our kids, families, and communities, but without paid sick days we are falling short.

Last summer, my roommate and I were watching TV when we heard concerning noises coming from our basement. We had no idea who had broken into our home or how to handle the dangerous situation. We called family and friends and evacuated the house. The stress of the experience had a physical impact. I messaged my manager the next morning to share what happened and to request a sick day. I was mentally drained and felt physically ill. I was permitted to come in late but pressured to work because we were short-staffed. I had no business going in to work that day: I was exhausted, felt sick, had trouble concentrating, and was on edge. Anyone who experiences trauma, whether from a partner or random intruder, should be able to safely take time off.

Passing a paid sick and safe time policy for all Minnesotans is long overdue. It would benefit all workers and help change the cultural pressure to work when we are unwell. Duluth is one of four cities in the state which has shown how this policy can be successful. I’m grateful for Duluth's Reps. Liz Olson and Alicia Koslowzki for getting this bill passed in the House. I urge the Minnesota Senate to take up this bill and for Sens. Grant Hauschild and Jen McEwen to champion this legislation.

Let’s make it happen, Minnesota!

Bree Johnson

Duluth

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the

author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for

style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

