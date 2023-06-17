Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Minnesotans, be ambassadors for life

Many have become so stridently pro-abortion that ending life has become a priority.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Gregg Schweiger, Duluth
Today at 8:50 AM

As a state, Minnesota seems to be embracing a culture of death, not life.

In Minnesota, too many are embracing and even ballyhooing ending babies' lives on the abortion table.

Shouldn’t we be preserving, protecting, and defending life and not marching and screaming to end life? Many states are choosing life.

We need a constitutional amendment in Minnesota to save babies’ lives and end abortion and infanticide.

Disrespecting life eliminates sons, daughters, and grandchildren from their hope for life and eliminates our future workforce. That’s obvious. But how many realize the obvious any longer? Have some become so cold, callous, and uncompromisingly pro-death that we’ve become blinded by the slogan “right to abortion.” Let’s be ambassadors for life rather than for death.

Cheapening life and ending life must not become a way of life. That’s no longer obvious to many. Many have become so stridently pro-abortion that ending life has become a priority.

As life becomes increasingly devalued, we’ve become less great as a nation. Can God bless Minnesota as we destroy His gift of life? Let’s return to embracing and loving life!

Gregg Schweiger

Duluth

