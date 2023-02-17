Reader's View: Minnesota wins with driver’s licenses for all

All Minnesotans should have access to driver's licenses, regardless of immigration status. Minnesota allowed immigrants to get driver's licenses until the rules changed in 2003.

Right now, immigrants without documentation are not eligible for a driver's license. This negatively impacts employment and their children's education. It also affects immigrants who want to operate their own business. A driver's license is often requested as an ID by financial institutions in order to open a checking or savings account.

Minnesota doesn’t have enough public transportation for all employees to reach their places of employment. Driver’s licenses will support greater independence and integration into work settings.

In addition, driver’s licenses allow for parents to better meet the needs of their children. It makes it easier for parents to access child care for their children and to arrange for necessary medical, dental, and other services — even to bring their children to athletic activities. It promotes a positive culture.

Allowing access to driver's licenses would benefit immigrants, their children, the business community, and the state of Minnesota. With driver's licenses, immigrants would go through the same driver’s education and driver’s tests, and this would make our roads safer.

Sheila Packa

Duluth