Reader's View: Minnesota voting is safe, secure

Today we are in the midst of an election that will decide the path our country will follow for the next decade. How this country deals with the coronavirus, spurs economic recovery, confronts the climate crisis, and provides affordable health care to all depends on who we elect this year to our state Legislature, Congress, and the presidency.

No voter should be discouraged from casting a vote in this important election by rumors and conspiracy theories about the election when the fact is that Minnesota’s voting systems are secure, impartial, and accurate. While it’s true that because of the pandemic many of us have chosen to vote early or use absentee ballots instead of voting on Nov. 3, those systems have been used successfully in this state in many previous elections. More than 55 million voters nationwide and more than 1 million in Minnesota have already voted by mail or in person and everyone who wants to vote and is eligible will be able to between now and 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website (sos.state.mn.us) has complete information about absentee ballots, early voting, or voting on Nov. 3. Everyone should use that website as a source for election information. Please vote!

Jay Lieberman

Minneapolis