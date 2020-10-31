99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Minnesota voting is safe, secure

Reader's View.jpg
By Jay Lieberman, Minneapolis
October 31, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Today we are in the midst of an election that will decide the path our country will follow for the next decade. How this country deals with the coronavirus, spurs economic recovery, confronts the climate crisis, and provides affordable health care to all depends on who we elect this year to our state Legislature, Congress, and the presidency.

No voter should be discouraged from casting a vote in this important election by rumors and conspiracy theories about the election when the fact is that Minnesota’s voting systems are secure, impartial, and accurate. While it’s true that because of the pandemic many of us have chosen to vote early or use absentee ballots instead of voting on Nov. 3, those systems have been used successfully in this state in many previous elections. More than 55 million voters nationwide and more than 1 million in Minnesota have already voted by mail or in person and everyone who wants to vote and is eligible will be able to between now and 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s website (sos.state.mn.us) has complete information about absentee ballots, early voting, or voting on Nov. 3. Everyone should use that website as a source for election information. Please vote!

Jay Lieberman

Minneapolis

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
March 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Whispered The Rabbit
Arts and Entertainment
Father, daughter raise funds for arts, music at Duluth schools
March 27, 2023 06:18 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau