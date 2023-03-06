Reader's View: Minnesota, stop taxing Social Security
If lawmakers do, the state will probably make the tax money back on the things seniors purchase with their windfall.
It’s time for Minnesota lawmakers to right a wrong made to seniors years ago when the state decided to tax Social Security. It’s time to stop this tax. If lawmakers do, the state will probably make the tax money back on the things seniors purchase with their windfall.
Dennis Lally
Duluth
