Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Minnesota, stop taxing Social Security

If lawmakers do, the state will probably make the tax money back on the things seniors purchase with their windfall.

Opinion by Dennis Lally, Duluth
March 06, 2023 09:34 AM

It’s time for Minnesota lawmakers to right a wrong made to seniors years ago when the state decided to tax Social Security. It’s time to stop this tax. If lawmakers do, the state will probably make the tax money back on the things seniors purchase with their windfall.

Dennis Lally

Duluth

