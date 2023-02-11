99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Reader's View: Minnesota out of step to tax Social Security

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Ted Chura, Duluth
February 11, 2023 10:15 AM
The heavily Democratic District of Columbia and 37 states do not tax Social Security benefits. That is 73% of the country. Why is Minnesota out of step with the rest of the country?

Some states have no state income tax, but Minnesota is one of the most heavily taxed states in the nation. If 73% of the country can do without taxing Social Security, why can't Minnesota? Even heavily Democratic Washington, D.C., can!

Ted Chura

Duluth

