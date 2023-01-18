Reader's View: Minnesota not a great state for everyone

Common to the mid-1900s, discriminatory redlining kept Minnesota’s people of color (although in a less significant percentage than other affected areas) from purchasing property in predominantly white neighborhoods (“ Legacy of redlining lingers in Duluth ,” Feb. 9). As a result, many minority neighborhoods were forced to establish in hazardous areas near airports, military bases, or factories prone to air and water pollution. These locations featured health disparities and, combined with inaction in addressing pollution at military bases, promoted environmental injustice that foremost affects vulnerable ethnic communities.

Since the 1970s, the Army has used aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) to extinguish difficult fuel fires, contaminating more than 700 bases with PFAS. Drinking water for surrounding communities has also been contaminated. The EPA’s health advisory is 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFAS compounds used in AFFF. The land occupied by the Duluth International Airport has a groundwater contamination of 8,700 ppt (“ Forever chemicals add to Minnesota impaired waters list ,” Nov. 7, 2021).

Exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancers, organ damage, reproductive problems, thyroid issues, higher blood pressure, increased cholesterol levels, and decreased vaccine response in children.

Due to the military’s negligent use, storage, and disposal of toxic substances, troops and civilians living or working on or near contaminated facilities have been unintentionally exposed to health hazards that cause deadly illnesses. One example is Camp Lejeune, where contamination went unobserved for more than 30 years , permanently marking the lives of many veterans and military families with the danger of developing deadly diseases.

Where you live affects what vital resources you have access to, and anyone living near Duluth International Airport lives with the distinct environmental threat that PFAS represents.

“The Minnesota Paradox” underscores the environmental inequities of at-risk communities living in hazardous sites: Minnesota is one of the best states to live in but one of the worst for African American communities, according to the University of Minnesota .

Jonathan Sharp

Birmingham, Alabama

The writer is CFO at the law firm Environmental Litigation Group, P.C ., which specializes in toxic exposure and veterans facing health issues due to toxic exposure on military bases.

