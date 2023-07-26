Reader's View: Minnesota needs new leaders — and not Democrats

The 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature was another big disappointment for taxpayers. Gov. Tim Walz and all the others bragged about how much money we have in surplus, more than $17 billion. They promised everyone they would see some kind of rebate, which I was excited about. Now we are told rebate checks will only be $260 for individuals — and taxpayers will have to pay more as a result of increased state spending passed by lawmakers.

With that kind of money in surplus, someone should have been paying more attention to the spending. Instead, it seems we got irresponsibility, negligence, carelessness, and corruption.

Minnesota must stop spending so much on stupid stuff. Schools have enough. Fix what needs to be fixed. Taxpayers deserve larger rebates. Stop giving money and weapons to other countries like Ukraine. Stop letting illegal immigrants and border-crossers come in with promises of free everything.

I am very disgusted with the Democratic Party and will no longer vote for a Democrat. They do nothing for us. Shame on them!

Cindy Kilman

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloquet

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.