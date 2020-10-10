Reader's View: Minnesota needs Line 3 more than ever

It’s no secret the people of Minnesota are struggling. Unemployment keeps getting higher with more and more people applying each week for help. We need to do something now to bring money into our state and put people to work.

Luckily, we have had a solution to a problem like this for the last five years: The Line 3 Replacement Project.

If you haven't heard of this project, it will replace an old pipeline with one that is superior and brand new. Even better, this happens without using any taxpayer money.

The current line already supplies most of the petroleum we use in Minnesota at our refineries, so the need to replace it is quite high, as you would imagine. The project will invest more than $2 billion dollars into our state and put more than 4,000 people to work.

In our community of Babbitt, we feel the impact on our economy. We need to approve this project. It will help us make sure businesses in northern Minnesota stay alive. Building the new Line 3 will provide jobs for thousands of families and make sure our great skilled trade laborers can work near home for once.

ADVERTISEMENT

This project will also protect our beautiful state. Transporting oil through a pipeline is without a doubt the safest mode of distribution. We need to look out for Minnesota in times like these, and approving a project like this is a clear way to do that.

Andrea Zupancich

Babbitt

The writer is mayor of Babbit.