Reader's View: Minnesota must up inpatient psychiatric care

I appreciate the News Tribune’s coverage of issues facing rural communities and related health care challenges. In particular, the April 1 “Local View” column by the CEO of Essentia Health highlighted the need for “leadership” in this area.

The column outlined steps that need to be taken for “addressing the mental health crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to invest in mental health services across Minnesota, especially for adolescents.”

I think we all agree with that assessment. The question is, how does leadership look for the large health care systems in our region? The Essentia website contains a link to the 2023-2025 Community Health Needs Assessment that also lists mental health as one of the top three health-related needs in our community. The Minnesota Medical Association recently released a report stressing the need for Minnesota hospitals to increase the number of inpatient psychiatric beds in the state, especially for children and adolescents. Are we providing leadership and investing in new inpatient beds in Northeastern Minnesota?

If we are to provide comprehensive health care within our health systems, we need to provide true leadership and invest in mental health infrastructure within our health systems, including additional inpatient beds.

Mental health is health. There have been significant new capital investments in bricks and mortar in the health care facilities in our region. Let’s now provide the needed leadership to have those investments include the additional, very necessary inpatient beds that our children and adolescents are literally dying for, and which have been clearly identified as a top health care concern.

Dave Lee

Duluth

