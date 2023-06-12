99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Minnesota must up inpatient psychiatric care

We must continue to invest in mental health services across Minnesota, especially for adolescents.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Dave Lee, Duluth
Today at 9:36 AM

I appreciate the News Tribune’s coverage of issues facing rural communities and related health care challenges. In particular, the April 1 “Local View” column by the CEO of Essentia Health highlighted the need for “leadership” in this area.

The column outlined steps that need to be taken for “addressing the mental health crisis worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to invest in mental health services across Minnesota, especially for adolescents.”

I think we all agree with that assessment. The question is, how does leadership look for the large health care systems in our region? The Essentia website contains a link to the 2023-2025 Community Health Needs Assessment that also lists mental health as one of the top three health-related needs in our community. The Minnesota Medical Association recently released a report stressing the need for Minnesota hospitals to increase the number of inpatient psychiatric beds in the state, especially for children and adolescents. Are we providing leadership and investing in new inpatient beds in Northeastern Minnesota?

If we are to provide comprehensive health care within our health systems, we need to provide true leadership and invest in mental health infrastructure within our health systems, including additional inpatient beds.

Mental health is health. There have been significant new capital investments in bricks and mortar in the health care facilities in our region. Let’s now provide the needed leadership to have those investments include the additional, very necessary inpatient beds that our children and adolescents are literally dying for, and which have been clearly identified as a top health care concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Lee

Duluth

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: DFL ban of Muslim candidate is racism
June 10, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Frank Erickson, Minneapolis
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: The bike lanes don’t seem to have potholes
June 07, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Phyllis Hom, Kelly Abu Azzam, and Kelly Heffern, Duluth; and Sharon Lenzen, Superior
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: NLX an unaffordable, dead-end boondoggle
June 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Connie Joppa, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Man talks near water.
Business
Duluth could be home to first public floating sauna in U.S.
June 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Andrew Fayler
Business
New multimedia executive joins Duluth News Tribune sales team
June 12, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Deyona Kirk talks with customers at her booth
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Juneteenth celebrations in Duluth
June 12, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler