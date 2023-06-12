Reader's View: Minnesota must step up to protect wetlands

I am writing in response to the Dec. 30 story, "EPA announces new WOTUS rule, but some think Supreme Court case should have come first," with an update on this important topic.

In the case in question, Sackett v. EPA, the U.S. Supreme Court misinterpreted the Clean Water Act to leave many of our remaining wetlands without federal protection from polluters. Wetlands serve as our ecosystem’s kidneys by filtering out pollutants before they reach drinking-water sources or places where we swim. They also provide vital habitat for wildlife and help protect our communities from flooding.

The Twin Cities rely on the Mississippi River for drinking water; the river’s pollution challenges will only grow graver if nearby wetlands are paved over or otherwise degraded. The same is true for Minnesota’s beloved lakes.

Ultimately, only Congress can restore the federal protections the court stripped away. For now, officials in the Land of 10,000 Lakes must act immediately to protect our remaining wetlands before more damage is done.

Ori Steinfink

Brookline, Massachusetts

The writer is a summer associate for the nonprofit Environment Minnesota.

