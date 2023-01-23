STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Opinion | Letters
Reader's View: Minnesota must protect its right to abortion

Every family and every situation is unique; no blanket exceptions can possibly account for any and all possible outcomes and scenarios that could play out.

Opinion by Alvin J. Lund, Duluth
January 23, 2023 08:55 AM
By most reasonable and common-sense metrics, my opinions on abortion should not matter or be taken into consideration. I am a masculine-presenting male who, far-off future scientific advancements withholding, cannot possibly carry a pregnancy. Despite this, other people like me feel empowered to use their privilege to strike at the rights of others, thus compelling me to toss in my two cents.

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its draconic and immoral Dobbs v. Jackson decision, struck down the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion access. The argument in this case was to, in the court’s view, take from the federal government the authority to regulate the procedure and give that power back to the states. This view, by all measures, is an absolute lie and a massive government overreach; the right to abortion enshrined under Roe did not lie within the federal government but was held by individuals. This decision was a massive encroachment on civil liberties by massive governments.

Every family and every situation is unique; no blanket exceptions can possibly account for any and all possible outcomes and scenarios that could play out. Therefore, it is in the best interests of public health and human rights to respect bodily autonomy — and to trust women and their ability to make decisions for themselves within their unique situations.

Like pre-Dobbs America, Minnesota has the right to abortion enshrined by a judgment passed down by the state Supreme Court in Doe v. Gomez. However, this decision could one day be struck down in the same way bad-faith actors and arguments were used against Roe. Minnesota and its Legislature have the opportunity in the PRO Act to bolster the right to abortion. It is vitally important that this is done.

Alvin J. Lund

Duluth

Related Topics: ABORTIONMINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
