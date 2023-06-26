Reader's View: Minnesota DFL has a rhetoric problem

During the 2022 campaign, Democrats insisted that decency and civility were on the ballot. Yet the party of decency and civility seems to have a problem with extreme and hateful rhetoric.

Democratic state Rep. Heather Keeler referred to adoption as “genocide .” Democratic state Rep. Dave Lislegard made sexist remarks to a female colleague, which the News Tribune rightly called out in an April 6 “Our View” editorial , headlined, “Rep. Lislegard's comments were 'sexist,' 'crap'.” And on the 19th anniversary of President Ronald Reagan’s death, several DFL Party officials and Democratic state Sen. Jen McEwen of Duluth mocked the late former president and his late wife, former First Lady Nancy Reagan. A DFL chair in Minneapolis cheered President Reagan’s death . Another DFL chair in the Twin Cities suburbs made sexually degrading comments about the late First Lady Nancy Reagan . And not to be left out of the cesspool of low-brow Democratic rhetoric, Sen. McEwen joined in to cheer President Reagan’s passing on social media.

Whether it is making extreme comments comparing adoption to genocide, talking down to women in leadership roles in the Legislature, or taking political cheap shots at the expense of the memories of deceased public servants, it is clear the Democratic Party has a rhetoric problem. And after all the time the DFL spent lying to Minnesotans about being the party of decency and civility during last year’s campaign, the lewd and low-brow behavior was even more disappointing.

Minnesota Democrats may enjoy one-party rule and feel they can do and say as they please, but their narrow margins, extreme behavior, rhetoric, and the legislation they pushed through this session will not sit well with everyday Minnesotans. Minnesota voters look forward to holding Democrats accountable at the polls in 2024.

Alicia Leiviska

Aitkin

The writer is chairwoman for the 8th Congressional District Republicans.

