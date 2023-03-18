Reader's View: Minnesota crime as abysmal as AG’s response
Is Ellison going to prosecute the buyers of these vehicles for not having anti-theft devices?
I was quite perplexed to read that our distinguished Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is launching an investigation into Hyundai and Kia manufacturers after it became known there had been a 611% increase in the thefts of such vehicles in St.Paul and an 836% increase in Minneapolis. Nowhere in the article mentioned any efforts being made to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes.
Seriously, what's next? Is Ellison going to prosecute the buyers of these vehicles for not having anti-theft devices? This truly seems a perversion of the law. What happened to the old “if you are caught stealing, you're breaking the law and you're going to be punished?”
The current selective law enforcement in this state has many of us rethinking whether this is really the state where we want to live and pay taxes. Don't get me wrong; I love Minnesota. I transplanted here 20 years ago and have many friends. But the current crime situation and the response of public officials is absolutely abysmal.
Wally Avello
Duluth
ADVERTISEMENT
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT