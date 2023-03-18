6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Minnesota crime as abysmal as AG’s response

Is Ellison going to prosecute the buyers of these vehicles for not having anti-theft devices?

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Wally Avello, Duluth
Today at 9:54 AM

I was quite perplexed to read that our distinguished Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is launching an investigation into Hyundai and Kia manufacturers after it became known there had been a 611% increase in the thefts of such vehicles in St.Paul and an 836% increase in Minneapolis. Nowhere in the article mentioned any efforts being made to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes.

Seriously, what's next? Is Ellison going to prosecute the buyers of these vehicles for not having anti-theft devices? This truly seems a perversion of the law. What happened to the old “if you are caught stealing, you're breaking the law and you're going to be punished?”

The current selective law enforcement in this state has many of us rethinking whether this is really the state where we want to live and pay taxes. Don't get me wrong; I love Minnesota. I transplanted here 20 years ago and have many friends. But the current crime situation and the response of public officials is absolutely abysmal.

Wally Avello

Duluth

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: ‘Green banks’ can help shift to clean energy
March 16, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Stephanie Hemphill, Rice Lake
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Suit against the city could be painful for taxpayers
March 16, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Darrel Alm, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: A ‘greenway’ over I-35 would spur housing
March 16, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Kent G. Worley, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Brule river fishing
Northland Outdoors
With deep snow, trees down on trails, earliest possible Brule River opener is March 25
March 17, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
man in cider production facility
Business
Wild State Cider expands production to West Duluth
March 17, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Snow fence sits in snow on a hill.
Business
Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development
March 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen