Reader's View: Minnesota crime as abysmal as AG’s response

I was quite perplexed to read that our distinguished Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is launching an investigation into Hyundai and Kia manufacturers after it became known there had been a 611% increase in the thefts of such vehicles in St.Paul and an 836% increase in Minneapolis. Nowhere in the article mentioned any efforts being made to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes.

Seriously, what's next? Is Ellison going to prosecute the buyers of these vehicles for not having anti-theft devices? This truly seems a perversion of the law. What happened to the old “if you are caught stealing, you're breaking the law and you're going to be punished?”

The current selective law enforcement in this state has many of us rethinking whether this is really the state where we want to live and pay taxes. Don't get me wrong; I love Minnesota. I transplanted here 20 years ago and have many friends. But the current crime situation and the response of public officials is absolutely abysmal.

Wally Avello

Duluth

