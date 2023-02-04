Reader's View: Minnesota can stop taxing Social Security
With never-ending increases in property taxes, we need a break.
With the DFL able to fund its wish list, it’s about time the party’s lawmakers in the Minnesota Legislature help seniors and abolish the tax on Social Security. With never-ending increases in property taxes, we need a break.
Stop taxing Social Security!
Gerald Hadland
Duluth
