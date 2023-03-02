Reader's View: Minnesota can follow Kansas on gun safety

Kansas’ legislature is moving gun-safety-in-schools legislation toward passage. Finally, some good news.

No, this is not the school gun safety wanted by the multi-billionaires George Soros and Michael Bloomberg or the anti-gun groups they finance with millions of their dollars, like Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety. These are true gun-safety bills, not gun-confiscation bills.

The bills in Kansas are patterned after the NRA’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe program for children in kindergarten through third grade and after state firearms safety training programs for children of adolescent age. They are unlike the anti-gun Soros and Bloomberg and Moms-Demand-Action propaganda, which seems to solely focus on the overreaching goal of discouraging gun ownership and eventually eliminating it. The Kansas law would promote responsible gun ownership by educating and creating an awareness of the potential dangers of firearms. The Kansas law would teach the safe handling of firearms.

Those preaching gun safety in schools should applaud these common-sense gun laws that help keep our children safe.

The Minnesota Legislature should follow Kansas’ lead by passing similar legislation this session.

Jimmy Saranpaa

Orr, Minnesota