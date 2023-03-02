99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Minnesota can follow Kansas on gun safety

Those preaching gun safety in schools should applaud these common-sense gun laws that help keep our children safe.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Jimmy Saranpaa, Orr, Minnesota
March 02, 2023 07:45 AM

Kansas’ legislature is moving gun-safety-in-schools legislation toward passage. Finally, some good news.

No, this is not the school gun safety wanted by the multi-billionaires George Soros and Michael Bloomberg or the anti-gun groups they finance with millions of their dollars, like Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety. These are true gun-safety bills, not gun-confiscation bills.

The bills in Kansas are patterned after the NRA’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe program for children in kindergarten through third grade and after state firearms safety training programs for children of adolescent age. They are unlike the anti-gun Soros and Bloomberg and Moms-Demand-Action propaganda, which seems to solely focus on the overreaching goal of discouraging gun ownership and eventually eliminating it. The Kansas law would promote responsible gun ownership by educating and creating an awareness of the potential dangers of firearms. The Kansas law would teach the safe handling of firearms.

Those preaching gun safety in schools should applaud these common-sense gun laws that help keep our children safe.

The Minnesota Legislature should follow Kansas’ lead by passing similar legislation this session.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Saranpaa

Orr, Minnesota

Readers' View and Local Views

Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.

Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.

With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.

We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.

Fax to: 218-720-5120.

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Trump, Biden both on hook for documents
March 01, 2023 09:41 AM
 · 
By  David A. Sorensen, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Taxes are too high to eat out, live in Duluth
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Ron Klehr, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Don’t forget about the classified documents
March 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Abu Azzam, Duluth