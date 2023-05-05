Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Mining Minnesota nickel won’t impact global supplies

As resources dwindle, our only option will be to recycle or fund research to replace toxic mined metals with sustainably managed materials.

Opinion by Tom Anderson, Tamarack, Minnesota
Today at 11:39 AM

In his April 19 letter in the News Tribune (Reader’s View: “ We can have both safe mining, clean water ”), Sen. Rob Farnsworth suggested that mining in Minnesota needs to occur to support the future economy. He seemed to fail to realize that minerals such as nickel and copper are limited resources.

Nickel reserves in the U.S. are less than 0.4% of the total world supplies, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Mining minerals such as nickel in Minnesota will make absolutely no difference to the world’s supply on a percentage basis. What happens in coming years when our meager Minnesota reserves are mined? As resources dwindle, our only option will be to recycle or fund research to replace toxic mined metals with sustainably managed materials.

As a legislator, it is Farnsworth’s responsibility to work to create recycling programs, processes, and regulations to ensure this happens in Minnesota. This is the green economy. It needs to be sustainable. Minerals don’t grow back like trees.

Farnsworth also claimed that mining regulations are adequate to protect our environment. Does he not remember the Silver Bay Reserve Mining asbestos fiasco where asbestos from the Silver Bay mine was found in Duluth drinking water, with the DNR and MPCA doing nothing to stop it? And, more recently, does he not remember the PolyMet and MPCA debacle?

In addition, Farnsworth seems to believe we are supporting child and slave labor in other countries if metals are not mined in Minnesota. If he wants to change child-labor practices globally, he should be working with the State Department. It is not a state-of-Minnesota issue. Minnesota mining will make no difference in the fight against slavery.

Farnsworth also seems to think high-sulfide mining can be done safely without polluting Minnesota’s water. If he is so confident, he must have no problem with prove-it-first legislation.

Tom Anderson

Tamarack, Minnesota

