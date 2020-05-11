Reader's View: Mining bill a politicization of the pandemic

Rep. Pete Stauber introduced the Securing America’s Critical Minerals Supply Chain Act to incentivize American manufacturers to purchase critical minerals processed right here in the United States. He claimed the pandemic has shown we can’t rely on other countries for critical resources.

Agreed, especially after his president has insulted so many other countries.

But Stauber is politicizing the pandemic to push polluting copper-nickel mining on Minnesotans. Stauber seems to have forgotten that PolyMet and Twin Metals are not owned by U.S. companies. Minerals those mines produce could go on the world market and are probably destined for China. They would go to the U.S. only if we bought them on the world market like any other country.

So how can Stauber promote these mines in the name of building a supply chain that is mined, processed, and manufactured in America? This type of logic seems to be right in line with his claims that copper mining is a “way of life” in northern Minnesota, even though no copper mine has ever operated in our great state. Stauber owes his constituents the truth.

Mary Arps Thompson

Duluth and Brimson