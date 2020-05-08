Reader's View: Mental health resources still available

The Human Development Center (HDC) would like to respond to the April 19 article, “To encourage and support: Minnesota experts offer advice to support loved ones with mental illness .”

While the article got to the heart of mental illness and struggles for support, it provided inaccurate information on the resources available to community members in this time of need.

The article stated, “Another barrier can (be) navigating insurance and costs, and reimbursements can be tricky now. Large providers aren’t able to bill public or private insurance.” This was inaccurate. Large providers can currently bill public and private insurances thanks to Gov. Tim Walz, the Department of Human Services, and allowance for the implementation of telemedicine for both mental health and substance use disorder treatments. These services have been temporarily expanded to include telehealth and telephone services to allow the greatest possible access to much-needed services in this time of COVID-19 crisis.

As the largest community mental health service provider in the area, serving four counties and upwards of 7,000 individuals a year, the Human Development Center has not decreased any of its services. We continue to have the capacity to serve all clients, handle all insurance payments, and guarantee access to mental health and addiction services to all people — no matter their financial circumstances.

As a certified community behavioral health clinic and an essential community provider, the Human Development Center has the ability to see clients immediately in person, over the phone, or through video, and we offer services on a sliding fee scale so all in need can get the help they deserve.

It is vitally important in this time of high stress and isolation that individuals know services are available and will not be hindered from getting those services because of their insurance coverage or lack thereof.

The Human Development Center is here to help.

Chloe Strand

Duluth

The writer is the executive administrative assistant at the Human Development Center.