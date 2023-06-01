99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Reader's View: Mental health care must be accessible, affordable

Opinion by Cindy Bohm, Centerville, Minnesota
Today at 10:06 AM

With Mental Health Awareness Month just passed, I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of mental health care and the need for access to affordable treatment options.

Mental health issues affect millions of Americans each year, and the past few years have been particularly challenging due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and our recovery from it. The pandemic has caused widespread anxiety, depression, and isolation, which many are still struggling to overcome. These increasing challenges emphasize the need for access to mental health care services.

However, successful programs like employer-provided coverage plans provide vital services to working Minnesotans and their families. It is crucial we support these programs and advocate for expanded access to mental health care for all.

The need for mental health care is urgent, and we must work together to ensure that those who need it have access to affordable treatment. By continuing to raise awareness about mental health issues and advocating for better care, we can help create a brighter, healthier future for all.

Cindy Bohm

Centerville, Minnesota

