Reader's View: Mega malt mention sparks yummy memory

Reading the article on Sept. 9, “ Things We Like: Bridgeman’s Up North Mega Malt, ” brought back memories of my grade school field trips. I’m sure nothing today compares to my excitement on one trip.

About my fourth grade (1937), our Alborn school filled one school bus with grade-school students. We drove to the Bridgeman’s ice cream plant in Duluth.

In most any country store in the 1930s, you could buy a Bridgeman’s chocolate-covered ice cream bar, about the size today of a quarter pound stick of butter. The cost was 5 cents. Five cents was difficult to come by in the 1930s. Beginning about age 12 (1939), I would hire out for $1 per day.

Well, after a tour of the plant, we were all given an ice cream bar. We were in seventh heaven. Hurrah for ice cream.

H. John Strom

Houston, Texas