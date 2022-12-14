SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Reader's View: Media need to be more responsible

Publishing this information on national news may have given terrorists a great idea for future attacks.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Gary Lillesve, Grand Rapids
December 14, 2022 08:22 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CBS News recently reported on electrical substation damage in North Carolina, mentioning a “60 Minutes” report on the vulnerability of the U.S. electrical grid. It was stated that the entire U.S. grid could be taken down by vandalism at around 20 critical substations of the more than 50,000 substations in the country.

Publishing this information on national news may have given terrorists a great idea for future attacks. Why publish this information? What good did it do except increase the likelihood that a coordinated attack could occur, with truly disastrous effects that could follow? Electrical utilities already knew this information, but the general public did not before it was broadcast.

It seems to me the media need to take some responsibility for what they publish and not attempt to get sensational stories out to the public that could cause great harm.

Gary Lillesve

Grand Rapids

ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to the editor are a critical part of the community dialogue, and the News Tribune attempts to publish all letters of opinion meeting our requirements.
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility. Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous, or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive local view columns of about 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnewscom.

Related Topics: READERS VIEWMEDIATERRORISM
What to read next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Plant-based diet has many health benefits
Eat whole plant-based foods with little or no added oil, salt, or refined carbohydrates like sugar or white flour.
December 20, 2022 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Charles E. Stephan, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Parking Grinch strikes again in Duluth
This time it was a hearse parked in front of a church in Duluth which was the unlucky recipient of a Grinch-like green parking ticket.
December 14, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Abu Azzam, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: With traffic congestion worsening, build the NLX
Please contact your Minnesota legislators and ask them to pledge a firm commitment to building the safe, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly Northern Lights Express.
December 14, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  James Patrick Buchanan, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reporting on military actions shouldn’t differ
It is our media’s job to do everything they can to report the truth about fake superpower “wars” against smaller nations, instead of being biased and portraying U.S. and Ukraine violence as being really cool and clandestine.
December 13, 2022 01:17 PM
 · 
By  Frank Erickson, Minneapolis