Reader's View: Med-school project would be good for Duluth
We want to ensure students who are committed to practicing in smaller communities spend all four years here.
The University of Minnesota Medical School trains 70% of this state’s physicians, and for 50 years the Duluth campus has specifically recruited and trained students dedicated to serving rural and Native American communities. Currently, our campus trains 65 medical students each year. After two years here, they go on to the Twin Cities campus to complete their training.
We want to ensure students who are committed to practicing in smaller communities spend all four years here, getting their clinical experience in the types of community hospitals they likely will see in their futures.
The need for these physicians is great, and we need Minnesotans’ help to grow to meet this need.
We have asked the Legislature for $12 million for the pre-design and pre-construction of the Duluth Academic Health Project. This project, a joint venture between the Medical School and College of Pharmacy, and in collaboration with clinical partners Essentia and St. Luke’s, is designed to expand our health-education programs and our impact on the Duluth-area community.
In addition to benefiting our training programs, this expansion and collaboration would bring specialized care and cutting-edge medicine — which are only available as clinical trials — into our community. These are the additional components of the Medical School’s mission in addition to education: delivering excellent care and discovering new treatments that bring hope to patients.
ADVERTISEMENT
We see this expansion as an imperative part of our vision of keeping Minnesotans healthier by keeping their health care close to come. We hope you'll support us as we build this resource for our community.
Kevin Diebel
Duluth
The writer is the interim regional campus dean at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth campus.
Readers' View and Local Views
Letters are limited to 300 words, must be the original work of the author and must be exclusive to the News Tribune. Letters are edited for style, space, accuracy and civility.
Letter writers are limited to one published submission every 30 days.
With rare exceptions, the News Tribune does not publish poetry; letters that are anonymous, libelous or attack other writers; consumer-complaint letters; thank-you letters; or letters generated by political or special-interest campaigns.
We will consider exclusive Local View columns of 600 words or fewer. Authors should possess unique insights, and their commentaries should demonstrate greater knowledge of their subject than letters.
Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com
Mail to: Readers' Views, Duluth News Tribune, 424 W. First St., Duluth, MN 55802.
Fax to: 218-720-5120.
Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.
ADVERTISEMENT