Reader's View: Mayor’s ’good news’ budget a lesson in ‘figuring’

Mayor Emily Larson presented what she called a “good news” budget to the City Council on Monday, Aug. 21, showing the old standard attributed to statistician Carroll Wright in the 1890s holds true: “Statements are easily made; their value, however, depends upon the reliability of the parties who make them. Figures don’t lie, but liars will figure. I challenge an investigation of the situation.”

In touting a large increase in state aid the city will receive next year, the mayor claimed , “For two decades, Duluth has been caught in a tight squeeze. And when I took office, Duluth was getting the same amount of local government aid assistance that it had received 20 years ago, in 2002.”

Local government aid is a state welfare program that shovels money to poor cities based upon need. How much each poor city receives to provide basic goods and services has varied since the start of the program in 1971. To show how poorly Duluth has been treated over the years, Larson picked the year Duluth received the most money ever (2002) of $29,635,152 as a benchmark and then concluded the city was being “squeezed” because the amount received in subsequent years was less.

However, an “honest investigation of the situation” shows that Duluth, like other Minnesota cities receiving aid, experienced a big jump from 2001 to 2002 (from $19,639,438 to $29,635,152). Since then, the city has averaged $28,540,890 a year in aid, including this year.

While the amount of state aid the city should receive annually is open to debate, Duluth has not been “squeezed” any more than any other city. Over $30 million a year just for being poor is not nothing. Let’s hope future statements by the mayor show a little less “figuring.”

Mark A. Baker

Duluth

