Reader's View: Maybe we could just try to be good again

What does America being “great” actually mean? I was raised to respect our country and see American greatness not just as being rich and powerful but rather promoting fairness, justice, and the general welfare — and ensuring these for future generations. I grew up seeing leaders concerned not just with a strong economy and defense but also recognizing problems like racial injustice, sexual discrimination, poverty, worker safety, and pollution — and trying to improve these.

The first presidents I remember — Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy — encouraged us to be concerned for our country and not just ourselves. Of course, self-interest drives any political system, but a great system tries for better.

President Donald Trump just doesn’t fit this. Does a great country have a president who blatantly misrepresents so many things and appeals to fear and prejudice? Who inherits a strong economy but further stimulates it with tax cuts that add trillions of debt for future generations? Who downplays and encourages foreign interference in elections and is friendly to those responsible? Who denies problems like global warming and supports practices that make them worse rather than building a better future? Who uses funds he’s supposed to administer to try to coerce foreign leaders to help him politically? Who fires inspectors general to stop investigations unfavorable to him? Who’s unfair and brutal to those who desire to immigrate? Who, while rightfully concerned about economic recovery from this pandemic, does little to reduce the spread and impact of the disease, which would actually help recovery?

Although any president or politician can be criticized for mistakes, no president in my lifetime has been so much about serving himself and special interests instead of the nation. If this is greatness, we should be talking about just making America good again.

Russell Erickson

Duluth