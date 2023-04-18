Reader's View: Matinee Musicale season ends on high note
That is the fantastic arts community
When my wife and I moved to Duluth in 1987, we were unsure about the journey into which we were about to embark, but we were fully committed to be here. Many transplants to Duluth and the Arrowhead rave about the nearness of nature and the seemingly endless possibilities to be enjoyed here. And we certainly agree.
There is, however, one aspect of this area I have never heard discussed in all the sum of its parts. That is the fantastic arts community. For my wife, it is principally those visual and tactile arts. For me, the musical and theater arts speak the loudest. I am not a musician, so I have to rely on what I hear and how it speaks to me for that artistic enjoyment.
Among the many organizations in the city whose mission is to explore and present various artists, one of the most consistent over the years has been Matinee Musicale. The finale of its 2022-’23 season on March 21 featured The Merz Trio. What a superb group of artists. This was just a sample of the wonderful artists Matinee Musicale has brought in over its entire 123-year history. Bravo to the organization’s artist-selection committee for bringing this group in to close this season.
Steve Cushing
Duluth
