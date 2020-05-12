Reader's View: Masks need to be worn — even by VP

What message do you suppose Vice President Mike Pence intended to send to the U. S. public by refusing to wear a facemask, after being told that it was required, during his recent visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota? There are a couple of possibilities (“ A maskless Pence visits Mayo ,” April 28).

One may have been that, as a leader of the greatest country in the world, he does not have to follow the same standards as the common people. And two, that by not wearing a mask he was reassuring America that the COVID-19 pandemic is not as serious as the public has been given to believe by the “fake” media.

His excuse for not wearing a mask was that he and those around him are constantly tested for the virus. This is the obvious privilege of his office but not one the general public has had since the virus was discovered in early January.

It does not answer the question of what message Pence was intending to send when he disregarded the request by Mayo Clinic. The clinic and Gov. Tim Walz are working hard together to establish a testing program that’s not yet finalized to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, everyone wearing masks is a strategy that needs emphasis until the testing program results are known.

Jan Green

Duluth