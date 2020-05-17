99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader's View: Make county welcoming to refugees

By John Musick, Duluth
May 17, 2020 at 7:00 AM

My heart was broken as I read the excellent article in the May 3 News Tribune describing the pain and fear of some members of our Duluth community who have been blamed for the COVID-19 crisis by other members of our community. Under the headline, “I am afraid to go anywhere alone ,” was a tragic story that all Duluthians should want to remedy.

As a member of the Interfaith Committee for Migrant Justice, I have been appealing to the County Board to declare St. Louis County a welcoming place for refugees. But we have been met with strong opposition from a determined minority who seem to see any newcomers, anyone they perceive as “different” or “other,” as a threat to their own well-being. I am afraid it is this attitude that is responsible for blaming some of our fellow citizens for the COVID-19 crisis.

I call upon all Duluthians to join together to reject fear and racism, to stand strong with all who are in fear, and to work together to truly make Duluth a beloved community.

John Musick

Duluth

