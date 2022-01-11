Reader's View: Make 2022 the year of climate action

Happy New Year! If you’re like me, you might be heading into 2022 with a new resolution you plan on incorporating as a practice, something fresh that you’re trying on for size.

Amidst these new habits, I invite all Twin Ports community members to join one of the amazing groups and nonprofits featured on the “Community Initiatives” web page of the Duluth Citizens’ Climate Action Plan.

The directory reminds us of the many community initiatives that amazing Duluthians are leading to help reduce our greenhouse-gas emissions and build a more sustainable and equitable community.

A big thanks to all the volunteers who already are giving of their time and energy in these local groups. You can amplify your voice and impact further by reaching out to a close friend to think about joining you at your next meeting or by going to an additional group on the list together.

It’s powerful to reflect that only 1% of Americans are currently volunteering with a campaign to engage with elected officials to encourage them to take action to reduce global warming. This finding comes from an annual report by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication , which reminds us that number is just the tip of the iceberg. Three in 10 Americans say they would volunteer their time to an organization working on this topic if they were asked by someone they knew or respected.

ADVERTISEMENT

This New Year, let’s be the change we wish to see in our world and get activated together!

Brett Cease

Duluth

The writer is an education and engagement director for Citizens Climate Lobby (citizensclimatelobby.org).