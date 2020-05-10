Reader's View: Mail voting would keep Minnesotans safe

Minnesota is leading the nation in flattening the curve of COVID-19, and that’s no accident. Gov. Tim Walz responded quickly and decisively, our leaders in science and health rolled up their sleeves and got to work, and Minnesotans took precautions to protect their families and communities.

We’re all doing our part, and we don’t want our hard work and sacrifice wasted. We need to ensure Minnesotans a fair, secure election. That is why we need to expand vote-by-mail options so all Minnesotans can cast their ballots from the safety of their homes and continue to stop the spread of this virus.

In my township we’ve been voting safely and securely by mail for years. All Minnesotans should have the same opportunity I have.

John Fisher-Merritt

Wrenshall