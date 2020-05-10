99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Mail voting would keep Minnesotans safe

Reader's View.jpg
By John Fisher-Merritt, Wrenshall
May 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM

Minnesota is leading the nation in flattening the curve of COVID-19, and that’s no accident. Gov. Tim Walz responded quickly and decisively, our leaders in science and health rolled up their sleeves and got to work, and Minnesotans took precautions to protect their families and communities.

We’re all doing our part, and we don’t want our hard work and sacrifice wasted. We need to ensure Minnesotans a fair, secure election. That is why we need to expand vote-by-mail options so all Minnesotans can cast their ballots from the safety of their homes and continue to stop the spread of this virus.

In my township we’ve been voting safely and securely by mail for years. All Minnesotans should have the same opportunity I have.

John Fisher-Merritt

Wrenshall

ADVERTISEMENT

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten