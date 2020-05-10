Reader's View: Lundy’s reporting insightful, uplifting

I often enjoyed and benefited from reporter John Lundy's insightful and often uplifting stories throughout his 19 years at the Duluth News Tribune.

I recently learned that John had given up his job at the paper and that by doing so a reporter with less seniority could keep his job.

I also know John as a follower of Christ, someone who gave up much more than a job for the sake of others.

Thank you to John Lundy for years of good writing. God bless him as he finds new ways to use his talents.

Ralph Seelke

Duluth