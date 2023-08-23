Reader's View: Love new hospital but never forget the old

On July 21, I shared a sense of awe with hundreds of others as we entered the stunning lobby of Duluth’s new Essentia Health/St Mary’s hospital building. My friends and I, all retired and representing hundreds of years of nursing practice, were duly impressed.

But as we stood with our backs to the old St. Mary’s and looked up at the beautiful glass wave of the new, the comparison had to be made. For days, years, and lifetimes, great medical care was provided by doctors, nurses, and support staff who worked under a negotiated contract for a fair wage; who never picketed, protested, or went on strike; and who loved their work and did their best.

The future of health care for all of us resides within the beautiful glass walls of the new building. But with a strong sense of both loss and pride, we know that it is the history within the solid old building we left behind that got us here — and we will never forget.

Kathleen Hannan

Proctor

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.