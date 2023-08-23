Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Love new hospital but never forget the old

Great medical care was provided by doctors, nurses, and support staff who worked for a fair wage; who never picketed, protested, or went on strike; and who loved their work and did their best.

Reader's View.jpg
Opinion by Kathleen Hannan, Proctor
Today at 7:15 AM

On July 21, I shared a sense of awe with hundreds of others as we entered the stunning lobby of Duluth’s new Essentia Health/St Mary’s hospital building. My friends and I, all retired and representing hundreds of years of nursing practice, were duly impressed.

But as we stood with our backs to the old St. Mary’s and looked up at the beautiful glass wave of the new, the comparison had to be made. For days, years, and lifetimes, great medical care was provided by doctors, nurses, and support staff who worked under a negotiated contract for a fair wage; who never picketed, protested, or went on strike; and who loved their work and did their best.

The future of health care for all of us resides within the beautiful glass walls of the new building. But with a strong sense of both loss and pride, we know that it is the history within the solid old building we left behind that got us here — and we will never forget.

Kathleen Hannan

Proctor

ADVERTISEMENT

To submit a letter

Email submissions to: letters@duluthnews.com

Include a full name, address and daytime phone number. Only names and hometowns will be published.

READ MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Beyond music, City on the Hill transformative
Aug 13
 · 
By  Brett Harvey, Fridley, Minnesota
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Zeleznikar stands out in first year as lawmaker
Aug 13
 · 
By  John Reynolds, St. Paul
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Fascism aligns with MAGA movement
Aug 13
 · 
By  David A. Sorensen, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
two fire trucks in front of smoldering building
Local
Woman arrested after fire destroys Makinen home
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
young people in full skirts and suits dancing in decorated gym
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Interview with a teenager
15h ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Members Only
Local
Chisholm man faces murder charge in overdose case
16h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
college men play hockey in arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs rally to support Francis in second battle with cancer
19h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens