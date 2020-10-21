99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Local newspaper should reflect its locality

By Bill Payne, Duluth
October 20, 2020 at 11:00 PM

Based on my reading of this newspaper during election season, I believe it should change its name to the Fargo Times East. It seems clear that the political leanings of the owners of the paper reflect their conservative bent and not the community of Duluth. It has been disappointing enough to see the News Tribune eliminate the positions of journalists and other employees, thus diminishing the local news content for this community, but to also have an endorsement disconnected from the needs of the community is frustrating. The Sept. 30 endorsement for Republican Jason Lewis for U.S. Senate represented “the opinion of Forum Communications Co. management,” as it stated at the end.

As a dedicated and long-time subscriber, I have seen this dismissal of the realities of Duluth, this disregard of its needs from the political system, and it feels like we are being used. Perhaps the corporate types sitting in Fargo should come to Duluth and witness how the government can and should serve the population here, rather than just take our money and continue to serve the interests of corporations.

Minnesota is a complex political and economic landscape. If a newspaper is to be called "local" it ought to fairly represent that locality.

Bill Payne

Duluth

