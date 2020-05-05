99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Reader's View: Line 3 project has promise post-pandemic

By Kip Reinarz, Bemidji, Minnesota
May 05, 2020 at 7:00 AM

We keep reading stories about the challenges that resorts are dealing with, knowing many of their regular customers will not be coming this year to fish or go on vacations. People can hope more of us will go back to the resorts and local communities to go fishing.

The reality is that this big part of Minnesota’s economy needs more than hope to make it through what is an economy no one could have ever imagined. A guarantee is needed that people will come back to hotel rooms, tables in restaurants, and stores in towns across northern Minnesota. Programs and business-recovery funds are important but are usually complicated and often take too long.

What we need to show these businesses and communities is that things will change immediately after the orders are lifted. The Line 3 Replacement Project is that guarantee. In fact, it’s the only project big enough and that has been studied enough to fill this role.

Kip Reinarz

Bemidji, Minnesota

