99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Reader's View: Line 3 needed, approved: no more appeals

Reader's View.jpg
By David McCollum, Bemidji, Minnesota
May 10, 2020 at 7:00 AM

In February, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission accepted an updated environmental review as adequate for the Line 3 Replacement Project, granted the project its certificate of need, and approved the pipeline's route permit. We have the final yesses from the PUC. Now what does this mean? This means Gov. Tim Walz and his administration need to let this project move forward and not delay it further with any more appeals.

Minnesota has a very strong system in place to review projects like this that includes looking at every detail. What is not and should not be part of this process is one part of state government suing another part of government through an appeal.

You appeal something when you believe it’s flawed. Unless the governor and his administration don’t believe in the extremely hard and tedious work the PUC and others have done over the past five years for the most-studied pipeline project in state history, I see no reason to appeal this project.

Our economy needs this project to happen more than ever. This project would protect the environment and also give the economy a boost. I know Gov. Walz really cares about Minnesota. I believe he and his administration will not appeal Line 3 and will help move the permitting process forward so construction can get started as soon as possible.

David McCollum

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji, Minnesota

What To Read Next
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Editorial disrespected Duluth’s voice
March 25, 2023 11:46 AM
 · 
By  JT Haines, Duluth
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: Reject Democrats when they go too far
March 25, 2023 10:42 AM
Reader's View.jpg
Letters
Reader's View: You are part of the problem if …
March 25, 2023 08:39 AM
 · 
By  Burleigh K. Rapp, Duluth
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Minnesota Capitol
Minnesota
Proposed Minnesota paid leave program comes with big startup costs, generous benefits
March 26, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mad1327.jpg
Northland Outdoors
On Madeline Island in Wisconsin, residents aim to preserve their ferry lifeline
March 26, 2023 02:06 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
Ceres and M100
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Dwarf planet Ceres photobombs galaxy M100
March 26, 2023 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
three women stand on red yoga mats in various positions
Business
Yoga North moves to downtown Duluth
March 26, 2023 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten