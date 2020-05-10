Reader's View: Line 3 needed, approved: no more appeals

In February, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission accepted an updated environmental review as adequate for the Line 3 Replacement Project, granted the project its certificate of need, and approved the pipeline's route permit. We have the final yesses from the PUC. Now what does this mean? This means Gov. Tim Walz and his administration need to let this project move forward and not delay it further with any more appeals.

Minnesota has a very strong system in place to review projects like this that includes looking at every detail. What is not and should not be part of this process is one part of state government suing another part of government through an appeal.

You appeal something when you believe it’s flawed. Unless the governor and his administration don’t believe in the extremely hard and tedious work the PUC and others have done over the past five years for the most-studied pipeline project in state history, I see no reason to appeal this project.

Our economy needs this project to happen more than ever. This project would protect the environment and also give the economy a boost. I know Gov. Walz really cares about Minnesota. I believe he and his administration will not appeal Line 3 and will help move the permitting process forward so construction can get started as soon as possible.

David McCollum

Bemidji, Minnesota